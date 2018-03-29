TODAY |

David Warner, Steve Smith play in World Cup warm-up against NZ XI

AAP
More From
Cricket

Steve Smith and David Warner are making their unofficial returns for Australia from year-long suspensions after being selected to play against New Zealand in their opening World Cup warm-up game in Brisbane.

The former Australian captain and vice-captain are listed to bat at No.4 and No.3 respectively, with Aaron Finch winning the toss and electing to bowl first at Allan Border Field.

It is Smith and Warner's first time in Australian colours since the Cape Town ball-tampering affair in March 2018.

Australia were clapped onto the field by the small crowd on Monday, with one fan yelling out "welcome back Smithy" as they walked through the gates.

Patrick Cummins wasted no time getting into the groove, taking two wickets in the match's first over, with a weakened New Zealand XI 50-2 after 14 overs.

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham is captaining the side with star batsman and regular skipper Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult all still on IPL duties in India.


Smith, on the comeback from January elbow surgery, spent time at second slip and in the ring while David Warner hovered at mid-on and mid-off.

Mitchell Starc has been rested from the first of three warm-up games against the Kiwis as he continues his recovery from a pectoral injury.

Kane Richardson bowled some early overs after being selected as a playing 12th man, in an indication he is being considered if Jhye Richardson (dislocated shoulder) can't prove his fitness.

Shaun Marsh is expected to bat at No.5, with Glenn Maxwell out of the side and Usman Khawaja named to resume his opening partnership with skipper Finch.

Australia coach Justin Langer insists there have been no awkward moments since Warner and Smith's return from what he described as a humbling experience for Australian cricket in South Africa.

While stripped of any official leadership roles, he said the pair would play a big part in Australia's World Cup defence, which is immediately followed by an Ashes campaign.

Warner was in terrific form in the IPL, scoring 692 runs in 12 innings - including eight fifties and a century.

Langer remained coy on who will open the batting in England, with Warner, Finch and Khawaja all options to face the new ball against Afghanistan on June 1.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson (playing 12th man).

1 NEWS Sport reporter gives his thought as the aftermath of the Australian cricket cheating continues.
Steve Smith and David Warner. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
2
The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
3
Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
4
An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
5
The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
1 NEWS

AB de Villiers guides Bangalore to victory after sensational slog against Kings XI Punjab
1 NEWS

Shane Watson steers Chennai Super Kings to win over Sunrisers Hyderabad after brilliant knock
1 NEWS

Indian wicketkeeper slams one-handed six to seal Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals
1 NEWS

David Warner barrage sees Sunrisers thrash Knight Riders in IPL