David Warner: South African keeper's sledge 'vile and disgusting and about my wife'

"Vile and disgusting and about my wife."

The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.
David Warner has given a frank insight into his rage-fuelled rampage directed at South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock on the fourth day of the first cricket Test in Durban.

Warner regrets losing control in the ugly staircase stoush that cost him around $14,500, three demerit points and a fair whack of reputation damage in the eyes of the Australian public.

Australia's vice-captain says he must handle future situations much better, but also vowed to continue defending his family.

De Kock unsuccessfully contested his level-one charge of bringing the game into disrepute, resulting from a derogatory comment.

"I cop it left, right and centre, especially off the field from spectators. I am used to that and it doesn't bother me," Warner told reporters after he accepted a level-two charge.

"I've been called everything under the sun out on the field and that, quite frankly, doesn't bother me.

"But in the proximity of my personal space and behind me, a comment that was vile and disgusting and about my wife - and just in general about a lady - was quite poor.

The Australian batsman was snapped provoking Quinton de Kock.
Source: ESPN

"It was just something that I don't believe should have been said ... (it was) out of line.

"I responded emotionally and regretted the way it played out, but I'll always stick up for my family."

New footage of the incredibly heated confrontation emerged today, showing the exact point when Warner snaps.

Warner insists he didn't want things to become violent.

"I just would have liked him to say the comment a little bit louder, instead of muttering it under his breath next to me and Tim Paine," Warner said.

"Then walking up the stairs and saying 'I didn't say anything' as soon as the rest of his teammates came out.

"We're all men and if you're going to say something, you look someone in the eye and say it."

Warner and de Kock are yet to speak since their scrap, which has overshadowed Australia's series-opening win in Durban and the build-up to the second Test that starts in Port Elizabeth tomorrow.

"Hopefully I can speak to him in the next couple of days, or after the game, or after the series," the opener said.

Warner rejected South Africa's accusations that he subjected de Kock to personal abuse.

"It is quite disappointing that they would come out and make that statement," he said.

Warner declared he will continue to play aggressively despite the prospect of a ban hanging over his head for the next two years.

The 31-year-old added he would respond in a "more appropriate manner" if the same situation happened again, but downplayed the prospect of the Proteas needling him about family matters again.

"I can't see anyone else making comments the way that he made them, which were outright disgusting," Warner said.

"It's a thing you wouldn't say about any lady, especially someone's wife.

"When it comes to family or racism comments or anything like that, that's just a no-go zone."

Match referee Jeff Crowe will meet with skippers Steve Smith and Faf du Plessis on Thursday, spelling out how he wants players to behave when the series continues.

