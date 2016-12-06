David Warner signs on for Canadian T20 league

David Warner's return to cricket has been locked in after being drafted to play for Winnipeg Hawks in the inaugural Global T20 tournament in Canada.



Australian opening batsman David Warner Source: Photosport

Warner was handed a 12-month international and first-class ban by Cricket Australia for his role in the Cape Town cheating scandal, with the governing body painting the former Test vice- captain as the architect of a plan to illegally tamper with the ball.

He has been picked in the third round for Winnipeg, with the West Indies' Dwayne Bravo selected in the first and South African left-hander David Miller the second.



The tournament, which is set run from June 28 to July 15 in Toronto, will also mark Steve Smith's return to the game after the deposed Australian Test skipper was drafted for Toronto Nationals.



Smith was picked in the second round, after West Indian star Darren Sammy became the first-round choice. Fellow Windies allrounder Kieron Pollard was picked third.



Warner will also play the start of the Sydney grade cricket season with Randwick Petersham and has signed up for NT's Strike League in Darwin.



He has made himself available to play two one-day games in the Top End tournament on July 21 and 22.



Warner and Smith's 12-month bans cover international cricket, while they're also barred from representing their state or playing in the Big Bash League (BBL).



The duo were encouraged to play grade cricket as part of their punishment.

