 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


David Warner signs on for Canadian T20 league

share

Source:

AAP

David Warner's return to cricket has been locked in after being drafted to play for Winnipeg Hawks in the inaugural Global T20 tournament in Canada.

Australian opening batsman David Warner

Australian opening batsman David Warner

Source: Photosport

Warner was handed a 12-month international and first-class ban by Cricket Australia for his role in the Cape Town cheating scandal, with the governing body painting the former Test vice- captain as the architect of a plan to illegally tamper with the ball.

He has been picked in the third round for Winnipeg, with the West Indies' Dwayne Bravo selected in the first and South African left-hander David Miller the second.

The tournament, which is set run from June 28 to July 15 in Toronto, will also mark Steve Smith's return to the game after the deposed Australian Test skipper was drafted for Toronto Nationals.

Smith was picked in the second round, after West Indian star Darren Sammy became the first-round choice. Fellow Windies allrounder Kieron Pollard was picked third.

Warner will also play the start of the Sydney grade cricket season with Randwick Petersham and has signed up for NT's Strike League in Darwin.

He has made himself available to play two one-day games in the Top End tournament on July 21 and 22.

Warner and Smith's 12-month bans cover international cricket, while they're also barred from representing their state or playing in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The duo were encouraged to play grade cricket as part of their punishment.

Test opener Cameron Bancroft, who was also suspended for nine months as a result of the South African saga, is likely to be welcomed back by his BBL side, Perth Scorchers, when his ban expires on December 29.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Former NZ Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:38
2
Franklin was drafted into the side as injury cover this morning.

Watch: All Blacks newbie Tom Franklin hits the gym with new teammates

00:28
3
The duo are both in doubt for the first Test at Eden Park this Saturday.

Watch: Injured All Blacks Cane, Whitelock hit the gym in fitness race for France opener

00:15
4
The start of the race was pushed back half an hour after this pre-start incident.

Watch: IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix delayed after pace car crashes

00:30
5
Tevita Mafileo was in the right place at the right time in NZ's 42-10 victory.

Watch: Baby Blacks prop races away for chargedown try in victory over Wales

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 