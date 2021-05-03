David Warner 'shocked and disappointed' by IPL benching from Sunrisers, captaincy given to Kane Williamson

David Warner was "shocked and disappointed" to lose both the captaincy and his place in Sunrisers Hyderabad's XI at the Indian Premier League, where he faces an uncertain wait to return home.



David Warner Source: Getty

Last-placed Hyderabad, whose brains trust is headed by Australians Tom Moody and Trevor Bayliss, recently installed Kane Williamson as skipper in an attempt to reboot their season.



Sunrisers, who won their first IPL title under Warner's captaincy in 2016, doubled down on the snub by dropping Warner for Sunday's match against Rajasthan.



Favouring Afghan allrounder Mohammad Nabi ahead of Warner, whose IPL contract is worth approximately $2.3 million, resulted in another loss while raising eyebrows around the world.



New Zealand great Dan Vettori termed it staggering, while fellow ESPNcricinfo pundit Dale Steyn opined that Warner may have played his last game for the franchise.



Head coach Bayliss has already hinted Warner will not be rushed back, flagging a desire to "give some of the guy opportunities and not just disregarding them after one or two games".



"He was charging around as 12th man, doing as much as he could for the team," Bayliss said.



"He's been good, talking with Kane and some of the other players."



Moody admitted Warner was "shocked and disappointed".



"We'd be disappointed if he wasn't feeling that way," Hyderabad's director of cricket said.



"But he has come to terms with the logic."



It could be a long month for the opening batsman, who is among the Australians waiting for an update from their federal government as to whether a ban on incoming travellers from India could be extended beyond May 15.



The restriction was introduced because of India's deadly second wave of COVID-19.



Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson last week fled the IPL and returned home, via Qatar, but any Australian attempting that journey now risks jail time and fines.



The IPL runs until May 31.



The group of almost 40 Australians involved in the IPL are now confronted with the prospect of being forced to have a two-week stopover in another nation before flying home.



Some are hopeful that commercial flights will be allowed to resume by the end of the month, while talks between Cricket Australia (CA) and the players' union regarding a potential charter flight are ongoing.



Any charter flight would need to be approved by the federal government.



Complicating matters is Australia's limited-overs tour of the West Indies in June, with Warner, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and other stars facing a tight turnaround if there are any delays in their homecoming.



CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) have partnered with UNICEF Australia for a fundraising drive in response to India's health crisis.



CA is making an initial donation of $50,000, the same amount that vice-captain Cummins donated last week.



"It has been distressing and saddening to learn of the suffering of so many of our Indian sisters and brothers," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said.



Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to auction a one-off team kit to raise funds.



"What's happening in our country with the spread of the COVID virus is deeply concerning," Kohli said.