David Warner puts Australia in strong position at lunch on day one of final Test

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia have batted through to lunch in a strong position on day one of the third Test against the Black Caps in Sydney, reaching 95/1 at the end of the first session.

David Warner bats against the Black Caps in Sydney Source: Photosport

With Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner ruled out, the Black Caps made five changes to their XI from the last Test in Melbourne, Trent Boult also out injured while Tim Southee was dropped. 

In their place, Jeet Raval returned to bat at number three, while Auckland youngster Glenn Phillips was given his Test debut. Will Somerville and Todd Astle both returned to the side as part of a two-pronged spin attack, while Matt Henry also came back.

Leading the side in Williamson's place, Tom Latham lost his first coin toss, Australian skipper Tim Paine opting to bat.

Australia's opening pair of David Warner and Joe Burns added 39 for the first wicket, Burns lucky to survive several chances before edging Colin de Grandhomme to Ross Taylor at slip, out for 18.

At the other end though, Burns' opening partner David Warner went into lunch not out with 45, hitting three boundaries.

He's joined by Marnus Labuschagne (28 not out), the pair having so far added 56 for the second wicket.

The Black Caps are playing for only pride, trailing 2-0 in the three Test series.

Cricket
Black Caps
