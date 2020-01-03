TODAY |

David Warner leading Australia's charge towards big chase target as Black Caps bowlers battle on day four

Australia are marching towards setting a big target for New Zealand, after going to lunch on day of the third Test at 1-172 and with a lead of 375 runs.

David Warner bats against the Black Caps in Sydney Source: Photosport

David Warner is unbeaten on 89, off 130 balls, with Joe Burns (40) the only man to perish in the morning session at the SCG.

Burns was trapped lbw to a Todd Astle wrong'un, despite it originally being given not out on field by umpire Aleem Dar.

It capped off a frustrating summer for Queenslander Burns, who narrowly missed out on a ton in his home Test at the Gabba and has not gone near three figures since.

However, it was a still a dominant session for Australia, with Marnus Labuschagne not out on 36 after he should have been caught and bowled by Astle on four.

Tom Latham dives unsuccessfully to catch David Warner during day four of the Third Test. Source: Getty

Burns and Warner combined for a 107-run opening stand, upping the ante after being more cautious on Sunday evening.

Burns whacked two sixes from the Black Caps' spinners, while Warner has been busy in hitting 66 of his runs on Monday off just 74 balls.

He has driven tremendously, just as he has all season, and is on the verge of his third century for the Test summer.

With the Trans-Tasman Trophy already wrapped up, Australia are on the verge of securing just their 10th whitewash of a full home summer with a win in Sydney.

New Zealand are yet to score more than 260 in five innings this series, while the SCG wicket looks set to offer plenty of assistance to Nathan Lyon.

No team has successfully chased down more than 418 in Test cricket.

