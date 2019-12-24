TODAY |

David Warner good to go for Boxing Day Test

Source:  AAP

Justin Langer has declared David Warner a certain starter on Boxing Day after the in-form batsman sent an injury scare through the Australia camp.

David Warner walks off after being dismissed against the Black Caps Source: Associated Press

Warner, who was struck on the thumb during Monday's nets session, completed training with his teammates on Tuesday ahead of the second Test against New Zealand at the MCG.

Warner faced about 45 minutes of throw-downs from batting coach Graeme Hick and spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram.

He did not face a bowler, but Langer was confident stand-by openers Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris would not be required.

Cricket
Black Caps
