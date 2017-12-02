David Warner gives Aussies nightmare start to Ashes Test after running mix-up leads to early wicket in first session

Chris Woakes had David Warner caught behind to go with his run out of Cameron Bancroft as England restricted Australia to 138-2 at the dinner interval on day one of the first ever day-night Ashes cricket test.

Woakes almost picked up another wicket, too, but Mark Stoneman couldn't hold onto a catch at deep backward square after Usman Khawaja top-edged a pull shot when the Australians were on 109-2.

Khawaja went on to post his ninth test half century, remaining unbeaten 53 from 109 balls at the interval. Australian skipper Steve Smith, coming off an unbeaten 141 in the first test, was 25 not out.

Warner and Bancroft combined in an unbeaten 173-run stand to guide Australia to a 10-wicket victory in the series opener in Brisbane last Monday, but were both out in the middle session on Saturday.

Rain interrupted play twice during the opening session of the second test after England captain Joe Root won the toss and broke with tradition by sending Australia in to bat on the Adelaide oval.

The Australians went to the first interval at 33 without loss, but didn't add another run before Bancroft (10) was run out — after a mix up with Warner — by a direct hit from Woakes.

Warner then combined with Khawaja in a 53-run stand until he was out for 47 from 102 balls, edging Woakes to Jonny Bairstow.

Root was the first test captain since 1982 to decide to bowl first in Adelaide. Then, it was England's Bob Willis, and the visitors lost by eight wickets.

Australia has won both previous day-night tests at the Adelaide Oval, beating New Zealand in 2015 and South Africa last year. But in both tests, the Australians batted first.

Seam bowler Craig Overton was selected to make his test debut at the expense of Jake Ball in the only change to the England XI from the first test.