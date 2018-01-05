David Warner fifty leads Australia's first-innings reply in Ashes finale

Australia have chiselled England's lead down to 250 runs in the fifth Ashes Test, with David Warner departing for 56 as his side reached 2-96 at tea on day two.



The tourists' tail wagged at the SCG, when they finished all out for 346 after slipping to 6-251.



Stuart Broad, who slapped two sixes in a quick-fire knock of 31, then clean bowled Cameron Bancroft for a duck with his second delivery.



Warner steadied alongside Usman Khawaja in an 85-run stand, only to be undone by a pinpoint offcutter from Jimmy Anderson in he spearhead's penultimate over of the session.



Steve Smith is three not out, while Khawaja is on 36.



Khawaja, who like Bancroft started the Test under pressure to keep his spot in the side for an upcoming tour of South Africa, struggled to score freely.



"He's a better player than this. He is falling into a hole," Ian Healy said on the Nine Network.



Australia were well placed to roll England quickly but failed to take simple chances offered by Tom Curran and Moeen Ali, on 21 and 22 respectively.



Moeen fell for 30, while Curran was out for 39. Pat Cummins claimed both wickets to finish with figures of 4-80.



Joe Root threw the ball to Moeen after eight overs, while the skipper opted for spin from both ends when debutant Mason Crane came on after 14 overs.



Warner donned his baggy green while facing the tweakers and hurt England with placement and pace between the wickets, rather than power.



The vice-captain created singles out of very little and turned ones into twos to keep the scoreboard ticking over without taking many risks.

