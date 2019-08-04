TODAY |

David Warner empties pockets in playful exchange with Edgbaston crowd

David Warner endured a difficult return to Test cricket, dismissed cheaply in the first match of the Ashes series.

Warner, who enjoyed some good-humoured exchanges with the rowdy England fans in the Hollies Stand at Edgbaston, recorded just 10 runs for the match - his lowest return in an Ashes encounter.

The 32-year-old was fielding just in front of the boundary in the latter stages of England's first innings where he was taunted with chants of "he's got sandpaper in his pants".

Smiling and laughing, Warner then pulled out his empty pockets and showed them to the beer-fuelled, fancy dress-clad fans who in turn responded with a huge cheer.

It followed the two runs Warner scored in the first innings after he failed to review an lbw decision that would have been overturned.

Despite his lean return in Birmingham, Australia quick James Pattinson said Warner remained in good spirits.

David Warner jokingly empties his pockets in front of Birmingham's Hollies stand.
David Warner jokingly empties his pockets in front of Birmingham's Hollies stand. Source: Getty

"The good thing with Davy he is just the same person whether he is scoring runs or not," Pattinson said.

"He is always bubbly around the team and obviously with everything that is going on with the crowd he seems to cope with it pretty fine.

"That is the type of person he is. He is all about the team and it doesn't matter if he is getting runs or whether he doesn't. He is always up and about the dressing room."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Aussie opener copped abuse from all angles at Edgbaston. Source: SKY
