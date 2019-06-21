TODAY |

David Warner builds on dominant form at World Cup as ton leads Aussies to win over Bangladesh

Associated Press
More From
Cricket

Australia strengthened its Cricket World Cup semifinal credentials and punctured Bangladesh's in a 48-run victory at Trent Bridge this morning.

David Warner became the tournament's leading run-scorer by hitting 166 in two century partnerships that underlined a 381-5 total, the second highest in World Cups for Australia.

Then Mitchell Starc grabbed sole leadership among the wicket-takers with his 14th and 15th as Bangladesh's chase slowly unraveled and ended tamely on 333-8.

Mushfiqur Rahim finished a maiden World Cup century on 102 not out, but his team's hopes faded halfway through its chase when Tamim Iqbal (62) was back in the pavilion with Shakib Al Hasan (41).

Australia, the defending champion back on top of the standings, goes to Lord's on Tuesday to face top-ranked England in good shape. Since losing to India, Australia has won three straight group matches, and posted four consecutive 300-plus scores.

For Bangladesh, defeat means it has to win its last three matches against Afghanistan, mighty India, and Pakistan to make its first World Cup semifinals. Not impossible, but the top four of Australia, New Zealand, England and India looks increasingly set.

Bangladesh beat Australia only once — 14 years ago — but came to this contest in high spirits after a record win against two-time champion West Indies on Monday, and roared on by unwavering support from the mainly green-jerseyed crowd.

But the chase stuttered out of the gate. Soumya Sarkar was stranded by Tamim and run out on 10 by a superb slide and direct hit from Aaron Finch in the fourth over.

Shakib arrived and looked good to become the first Bangladeshi to hit six successive fifties in one-day internationals. But on 41 off 41 balls he mistimed a slower ball from medium-pacer Marcus Stoinis and gave an easy catch at mid off in the 19th over. The crowd fell silent as it absorbed the massive blow to Bangladesh's hopes, and Shakib walked off slowly.

Meanwhile, Australia celebrated the significance of the wicket by smothering Stoinis, back after missing two games with a left side strain, in multiple hair rubbings.

Tamim had to go big, and the team's best batsman hit his first half-century of this World Cup. Then on 62 he chopped on, giving Starc a tournament-leading 14th wicket. The run rate required was almost up to 10.

The next ball, Liton Das ducked into a Starc bouncer and was hit on the side of his helmet. Starc gave empathy, and Liton continued with a new helmet. He lasted five more overs, out for 20.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, with a dozen years together in the national team, dug in and enjoyed the sun-baking pitch at run-a-ball pace from overs 30 to 40. They had Bangladesh tracking almost similarly with Australia.

But Australia had three more wickets in hand, and exploded.

Mahmudullah gave it a push with three sixes and two boundaries, but he holed out on the square leg boundary on 69 off 50 balls. On the next ball, Sabbir Rahman chopped on for a first-ball duck, extending fans' wait for him to transfer his destructive abilities from the domestic to international stage.

Sabbir's departure prompted fans to stream out with four overs to go, missing Mushfiqur becoming the third Bangladeshi to score a hundred in World Cups after Mahmudullah and Shakib, and Bangladesh reaching its highest ODI total, but it was only window dressing.

 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Warner finished up with 166 runs in the 48-run win. Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Folau says the legal battle over his religious beliefs has already cost him over $100,000.
Israel Folau appeals for donations to battle Rugby Australia's 'army of lawyers', says saga has cost him and wife Maria $100k already
2
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
3
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
4
Taukeiaho said that his NRL teammate is "a good mate" but come Saturday they will be rivals.
'He likes to cheap shot everyone' - Sio Siua Taukeiaho on facing Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
5
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15
Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win.

Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup
00:36
The leg-spinner appears certain to face South Africa in Birmingham tonight.

Ish Sodhi congratulated by Black Caps teammates ahead of World Cup debut
01:22
Boult only has three wickets for the Black Caps so far but he reminded the journalist of what was more important.

Trent Boult sidesteps question about low wickets total at World Cup
1 NEWS

Eoin Morgan smashes record 17 sixes in historic innings during England's World Cup routing of Afghanistan