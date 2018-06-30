David Warner bowled for 1 in his return from tampering saga

David Warner's return to cricket lasted just two balls when the former Australia vice-captain was dismissed for only one run in his first game since the ball-tampering scandal.

David Warner. Source: Getty

Warner is serving a 12-month ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the incident during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

Warner and former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was also banned due to the scandal, are free to play in the Global T20 Canada, where Warner made his comeback on Friday.

Opening for the Winnipeg Hawks, Warner was clean bowled by Lasith Malinga's first ball of the second over.

Smith, who is playing for the Toronto Nationals, fared better on his return after making 61 off 41 balls on Thursday.