David Warner booed as he reaches 50, guides Australia home against Afghanistan

David Warner celebrated his return to international cricket with an unbeaten half-century as Australia kicked off their World Cup defence with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan.

After Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins had earlier both claimed three wickets to knock over the minnows for 207, Australia cruised to victory with 15 overs to spare.

Warner was far from his aggressive self in his first game back since the ball- tampering scandal as he finished on 89 from 114 balls.

But it was Aaron Finch who did the damage at the top for the Aussies, hitting 66 off just 49 balls to kick off his first World Cup as captain.

Afghanistan's only real chance of beating the Australians was if their spinners could run through the favourites. Finch put pay to that.
He helped take 10 of Mujeeb Ur Rahman's first over and 14 off his next.

Rashid Khan's first over was even bigger, going for 14, including a massive six from a half-tacker over mid wicket from Finch.

The Victorian was eventually caught at deep cover trying to whack a Gulbadin Naib slower ball for 66 off just 49 balls.

Usman Khawaja (15) and Steve Smith (18) followed, but by then the game was over.

Earlier Zampa (3-60) had a much happier time as Australia's first-choice spinner.

Picked ahead of Nathan Lyon, his three wickets all came as crucial times just as Afghanistan looked to be getting a roll on with the bat.

He ended a 51-run third wicket partnership between Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah, sliding one past a charging Shahidi's bat to have him stumped before Rahmat fell to the legspinner at cover.

Then he was called upon again later in the innings, trapping Rashid Khan lbw as he looked to improve on a 39-run partnership between he and Mujeeb that came off just 15 balls.

The Australian didn't have it all his own way - hit for 22 off one over midway through the innings - but his figures were still the best by an Aussie legspinner at a World Cup since Shane Warne in 1999.

Meanwhile, Australia's quicks also made their presence felt as both Afghanistan's openers fell for ducks.

Just like he did in the 2015 World Cup final, Mitchell Starc (1-31) took just three balls to strike when he ripped through Mohammad Shahzad and took his off stump.

Cummins (3-40) also wasted no time, nicking off a slashing Hazratullah Zazai with one that went across the left-hander before claiming two late wickets.

