David Warner and wife Candice switch up in lockdown by swapping sporting uniforms

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian cricketer David Warner has traded sporting attire with his wife Candice in an amusing snap they shared online.

Candice and David Warner. Source: Instagram

The picture posted to Candice's Instagram account features David in one of her old Ironwoman racing costumes and her in one of his Australian ODI uniforms.

"Switching it up on a Monday. @davidwarner31 looking the goods in my old racing costume. #fun #switchitupchallenge," the pic is captioned.

The post has proved popular, receiving over 36,000 likes.

