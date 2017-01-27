David Warner and Travis Head's mammoth partnership powers Australia to victory

 

Blazing batsmen David Warner and Travis Head served up a record Australia Day run feast as the hosts pounded Pakistan by 57 runs in last night's one-dayer in Adelaide.

Warner and Head cracked Australia's highest partnership in one-day history - their stunning 284-run stand was just two runs shy of equalling a world record.

Australia have sealed a 4-1 ODI series win, defeating Pakistan by 57-runs in their final match.
Source: SKY

Their feat propelled Australia to 369-7, the nation's seventh-highest ODI total, before Pakistan replied with 312-9, with Shoab Malik retired hurt after being struck on a wrist.

Warner smacked 179, six runs short of equalling Shane Watson's highest ODI score by an Australian.

And Head made a composed 128 - the 23-year-old became the third-youngest batsman to make a one-day ton for Australia.

The pair plundered Pakistan's bowlers as Australia sealed an emphatic 4-1 series win before 27,929 spectators.

Warner, now with six tons from his past 11 limited-overs innings, and Head eclipsed Australia's previous one-day benchmark partnership of 260, by Warner and Steve Smith against minnows Afghanistan in 2015.

But Warner's blazing knock ended with the duo a shot away from the world record ODI opening stand of 286 by Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga against England in 2006.

Warner reached his quickest-ever ODI century from just 78 balls - the same amount of deliveries it took Head to reach his half-century.

Just days after collecting his second consecutive Allan Border Medal, Warner claimed successive tons by blasting 19 fours and five sixes in a mercurial 128-ball knock.

The lefthander was dropped on the first ball of the innings - Pakistani captain Azhar Ali captain Azhar Ali just got fingertips to a tough chance when diving high and wide at second slip.

Warner then was in supreme command of a hapless bowling attack to post his 13th one-day ton - five of them, scores higher than 150.

Pakistan's run chase was plucky, highlighted by Babar Azam's classy 100 from 109 balls (seven fours, one six) and Sharjeel Khan's aggressive 79 (69 balls, nine fours, two sixes).

But Australian quick Mitchell Starc took 4-42 to help ensure the tourists were never really in the hunt.

