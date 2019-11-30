Daryl Mitchell's debut half century drives Black Caps forward in first innings against England

The dismissal of BJ Watling has soured the afternoon session of the second Test between the Black Caps and England, the New Zealand wicketkeeper out with scores at 315/6.

Daryl Mitchell reaches 50 not out on debut

Resuming after lunch with the Black Caps' innings poised nicely at 248/5, Watling and Daryl Mitchell continued their vigil into the afternoon, grinding down an England attack that were forced to spend more than 200 overs in the field during New Zealand's innings in Mount Maunganui.

Mitchell was the first of the two to raise the bat, reaching his half-century on Test debut from 122 balls, with five boundaries and a six, sending Joe Denly over 100m into the crowd.

The 28-year-old showed off his impeccable back-foot game, a product of his Perth upbringing while father John coached the Western Force in Super Rugby.

A pull shot from the bowling of Ben Stokes saw both Mitchell raise his 50, as well as the 100 partnership between he and Watling.

At the other end, Watling produced yet another characteristically gritty innings, reaching his 50 from 180 balls after his mammoth 205.

The innings was the fourth in succession that saw Watling face over 100 balls.

However, Watling's fight would come to an end with what turned out to be the last ball before tea, a short ball from Stuart Broad fended to Rory Burns in the gully.