Daryl Mitchell gets Test debut for injured de Grandhomme, Black Caps still pondering Boult's replacement

Northern Districts allrounder Daryl Mitchell will get his Black Caps Test debut tomorrow in the second Test against England after getting a late call-up as injury cover earlier this week.

New Zealand bowler Daryl Mitchell celebrates the T20 wicket of MS Dhoni. Source: Photosport

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor confirmed to 1 NEWS Mitchell will make his debut in place of Colin de Grandhomme in Hamilton tomorrow while Lockie Ferguson or Matt Henry will replace Trent Boult.

Mitchell has represented New Zealand in white ball cricket but has yet to handle the red ball despite strong performances at first class level.

Black Caps' Daryl Mitchell is given out LBW and heads back to the dressing room. Source: Photosport

However, Taylor says that will change tomorrow with the son of former All Blacks coach John Mitchell getting a chance to make his maiden Test appearance on his home ground of Seddon Park.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for Daryl," Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said yesterday after Mitchell was called in.

"He bowled quite well when I looked after the A team recently. I think he's the capability to do what Colin has in recent times. We're lucky we have Daryl to come in."

Both de Grandhomme and Boult are undergoing rehabilitation to muscular injuries in the torso after helping the Black Caps beat England by an innings and 68 runs in Mount Maunganui earlier this week.

An MRI scan confirmed Boult had strained a muscle overlying his ribs on his right hand-side while de Grandhomme has a tear to his left lower abdominal muscle, sustained while fielding late in the first Test at Bay Oval.