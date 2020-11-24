TODAY |

Daniel Vettori reunited with much-loved hat after it was stolen from his home

Source:  1 NEWS

A well-worn black cap has been returned to one of New Zealand's most famous Black Caps after it was stolen during a burglary.

Former Black Caps captain Daniel Vettori has a black silver fern cap returned to him by police after it was taken in a burglary. Source: Supplied

The Glen Innes Tactical Crime Units said 28 arrests had been made over the past two months over a string of burglaries around the eastern suburbs of Auckland.

The burglaries included 18 homes and seven commercial sites, and a total of eight search warrants were carried out at various properties.

Among the items recovered during the warrants was a worn black hat with a silver fern on it - which ended up belonging to cricket legend Daniel Vettori.

Vettori captained New Zealand between 2007 and 2011 during his 1997-2015 career.

Cricket
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:14
'Stuff those guys' - Eugene Bareman unloads on David Higgins, Joseph Parker's team in fiery rant
2
Tana Umaga reveals Moana Pasifika squad for historic clash with Māori All Blacks
3
NRL in mourning over death of rising Manly star, 20-year-old Keith Titmuss
4
First Moana Pasifika squad 'the start of something bigger', Tana Umaga says
5
Meet the Canterbury seamer nicknamed 'Cricket's McCaw' whose bowling career is taking off
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:22

Court considers appeal of former Dunedin doctor who stabbed teen to death

'We let Nevaeh down' - Police admit failings in 111 call before toddler's death

Brendon McCullum: Black Caps must use T20 series against Windies as 2021 World Cup springboard

Qatar police face charges after forced vaginal exams on airline passengers spark international outrage