Daniel Vettori reunited with much-loved hat after it was stolen from his home

A well-worn black cap has been returned to one of New Zealand's most famous Black Caps after it was stolen during a burglary.

Former Black Caps captain Daniel Vettori has a black silver fern cap returned to him by police after it was taken in a burglary. Source: Supplied

The Glen Innes Tactical Crime Units said 28 arrests had been made over the past two months over a string of burglaries around the eastern suburbs of Auckland.

The burglaries included 18 homes and seven commercial sites, and a total of eight search warrants were carried out at various properties.

Among the items recovered during the warrants was a worn black hat with a silver fern on it - which ended up belonging to cricket legend Daniel Vettori.