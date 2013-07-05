Daniel Vettori lands lucrative English T20 coaching role

Former Black Caps captain Daniel Vettori has signed on to become the new twenty20 coach of English county side Middlesex from 2017.

Daniel Vettori arrives at Black Caps practice Source: Photosport

Vettori, who retired from international cricket after the 2015 World Cup, is already the coach of the Brisbane Heat in the Australian Big Bash League, as well as the Royal Challangers Bangalore side in India's IPL.

The short nature of twenty20 tournaments will allow Vettori to take up his third coaching job.

Speaking in a press release, Vettori said he was excited to take up the challenge of coaching in another league.

"There is talent and experience in all facets of their game and I look forward to complementing their skills and all the fantastic work the current coaching staff has done."

"Like all players I loved every opportunity to visit Lord's and that won't be any different as a coach but the main reason for my desire to be involved was the quality of the Middlesex playing squad."

Middlesex also boast Kiwi's such as Brendon McCullum and Mitchell McCleneghan as t20 specialists, while former Wellington all-rounder James Franklin captains the side.

Former England international and Middlesex managing director Angus Fraser spoke of the quality that Vettori would bring to the role.

"We spoke to a number of people before signing Daniel and everyone was extremely positive about him not just as a coach, but as a person too. His values and outlook match those of Middlesex CCC and we are all looking forward to working with him."