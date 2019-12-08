Dangerous MCG pitch leads to first-class game being abandoned, ahead of Black Caps' Boxing Day Test

The Sheffield Shield match at the MCG between Victoria and WA has been abandoned after attempts by ground staff to make the pitch playable for day two on failed.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps are scheduled to face Australia at the same venue at this year's Boxing Day Test, beginning on December 26.

A day of drama unfolded on Saturday when play was called off midway through the second session because of fears for the players' safety.



WA batsmen Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis both required concussion tests after being hit by deliveries from Victorian quick Peter Siddle that reared unexpectedly.



Read more: Fears over 'dangerous' MCG pitch, ahead of Black Caps’ Boxing Day Test

Stoinis also took a nasty blow to the ribs after misjudging a delivery from Andrew Fekete. Marsh and Stoinis were cleared of concussion.

Too much moisture in the drop-in wicket led to divots, which hardened under the sun, creating uneven bounce and danger for the batsmen.



Curator Matt Page and his ground staff attempted to even out the deck and make it playable after the embarrassing situation unfolded.



However, match officials determined that the pitch was still too dangerous.

