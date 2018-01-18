 

Dane Cleaver's quick-fire half-century leads Central Stags to Super Smash final with convincing win over Aces

The Central Stags have cruised into the Super Smash Twenty20 cricket grand final with a dominant 36-run victory over hosts Auckland.

Cleaver’s contribution was pivotal to the Stags' 36-run win at Eden Park’s outer oval yesterday.
Source: SKY

Wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver smacked a half-century as the Stags, sent in to bat yesterday at Eden Park Outer Oval, posted 163-6.

Paceman Seth Rance and spinner Ajaz Patel followed up with three wickets each as the Aces were bowled out for 127 in the 18th over.

The result means Central, runners-up last season, will face the Northern Knights in Hamilton on Sunday in the title decider.

The elimination final on Wednesday was played in windy conditions and occasional light rain.

The Stags made a slow start before Cleaver and Ben Wheeler gave them a late push.

The pair came together with the score at 107-5 and just over five overs remaining, and they piled on a half-century stand before Cleaver was run out for 54.

Wheeler, named earlier in the day to make his return to the Black Caps' T20 squad, was unbeaten on 24.

Auckland never really managed to get their chase going and Patel, who took 3-26, did the damage in the middle period before Rance cleaned up the tail to end on 3-22.

They had good support from seamer Blair Tickner, who conceded just 14 runs in his four overs while picking up a couple of early wickets.

