TODAY |

Curator tips lively MCG deck for Black Caps’ Boxing Day Test against Australia

Source:  AAP/1 NEWS

Head curator Matt Page has vowed to continue pushing the boundaries with pitch preparation in a bid to produce a lively MCG pitch for Boxing Day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Matt Page has vowed to continue pushing the boundaries with pitch preparation. Source: 1 NEWS

The much-maligned deck took a huge hit earlier this month when a Sheffield Shield match was abandoned because of player safety fears, on a wicket that the MCC later conceded had contained too much moisture.

But Page is confident preparation is on track three days out from the second Test between Australia and New Zealand.

"For Melbourne, as good as we can get it," he said today.

"It’s not going to be like Perth, we’re not Perth Stadium, we’re not the GABBA, but we’ll try and get as much carry and pace in it day one as we can and obviously get the sideways movementas well.

"We’re trying to produce something that’s going to provide a contest and exciting cricket.

"We’re in a process of a five-year plan at the moment, we’re currently rebuilding four of our pitches and we’re also looking at different type of clay.

"Our hope with that new clay is that we will see some more pace and bounce and potentially some more deterioration."

 

Cricket
Australia
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Goalkeeper de Gea makes all-time blunder as Man United get upset by Watford
2
Sonny Bill Williams enters fray with China, denouncing treatment of Muslim minority group
3
Former All Black Ben Smith sees red in Top 14 debut for ugly elbow fend
4
Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother
5
David Warner warns Black Caps against short-bowling barrage in Boxing Day Test
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
04:15

'Not much left' in small Sydney village of Balmoral after fires
01:11

New Black Caps opener Tom Blundell relishing 'biggest test' of his life

David Warner warns Black Caps against short-bowling barrage in Boxing Day Test
00:30

Smoke abandonment raises questions over Sydney's cricketing future