A Cup every year: ICC to further clog international calendar with introduction of new T20 tournament - report

The ICC is reportedly looking to hold a large-scale international tournament every year from 2023 to 2031 with the introduction of a "T20 Champions Cup" to join the busy calendar.

Colin Munro against India Source: Photosport

ESPN's CricInfo reports the T20 Champions Cup would have the world's top 10 nations play no fewer than 48 matches to win the title while the T20 World Cup would expand from the existing 16 teams to 20.

With the inclusion of the proposed new tournament, it would mean the ICC would have an international event every year in their next broadcast rights cycle - from 2023 to 2031.

The T20 Champions Cup would reportedly take place in 2024 and 2028 with the T20 World Cups in 2026 and 2030.

Alongside those would be the ODI Champions Cup in 2025 and 2029 as well as the ODI World Cups in 2027 and 2031.

Member countries have reportedly been given until March 15 to submit their expressions of interest to bid for the hosting rights to the events but it's understood India, Australia and England have pushed back against the plans.

The trio's angst towards the the heavy calendar comes from a desire to maintain their own international windows which serves as a significant money-raiser for them.

"Member boards have argued that the number of days required for these events will eat significantly into available time for bilateral cricket, and also for the World Test Championship, with its finals during the cycle set down for 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031," CricInfo's Daniel Brettig wrote.

"At the same time, the BCCI [India] is looking at expanding the size of the IPL, further crushing a calendar that now also features a preponderance of domestic T20 events, and from this year will also include the Hundred tournament in England."

There are also reports cricket is being proposed for the Olympic Games with the ICC looking to get the sport included as early as the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

ICC's reported international events calendar