TODAY |

Cricket's MCC appoint first female president in former England captain Clare Connor

Source:  Associated Press

Clare Connor, the former captain of England’s women’s team, will become the first female president in the 233-year history of the Marylebone Cricket Club from 2021.

Clare Connor Source: Getty

The Lord’s-based club is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game and Connor said being handed the prestigious role was a “wonderful privilege.”

“We often need to look back to see how far we’ve come,” said Connor, whose current position is managing director of women’s cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“I made my first visit to Lord’s as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed 9-year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room. Times have changed.”

The decision to appoint Connor was confirmed at a virtual meeting on Wednesday and she will take up the post on Oct. 1, 2021.

Current MCC president Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka captain, has been invited to remain in the role for a second 12-month tenure because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cricket.

Sangakkara became the first non-British president of the MCC when he started the role in October last year.

Cricket
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Black Sticks great Gemma McCaw retires from international hockey after Olympics postponement
2
American football star Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's encounter with two bears caught on CCTV
3
Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus test
4
Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten draws line in sand after Kearney axing
5
Buck Shelford weighs in on All Blacks selection battle at Number 8
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
06:22

NZ a 'whole lot less' racially prejudiced compared to other countries amid Covid-19 - study

Pakistan have seven players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of England tour
00:19

German region faces fresh lockdown ruling after large Covid-19 outbreak at slaughterhouse
00:41

Pubs, restaurants reopen next weekend in England after three months of Covid-19 lockdown