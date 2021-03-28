TODAY |

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised with Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as he continues to battle Covid-19.

Sachin Tendulkar poses with the 'Best Sporting Moment Award' during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany. Source: Associated Press

The 47-year-old tested positive for the virus last Sunday and tweeted today he had now been hospitalised as a "matter of abundant precaution".

Tendulkar was one of four players to have taken part in the Road Safety World Series to test positive for the virus over the past few days.

The leading runscorer in both Test and ODI cricket, Tendulkar is one of the most famous people in the cricket-loving country of India.

His announcement came on the 10-year anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup win on home soil, where Tendulkar was the second leading runscorer in the tournament.

India is currently experiencing a second-wave, as case numbers rise to nearly match the peak reached last September.

Cricket
Asia
