Cricket World Cup umpire admits error in final that gave England extra run, but says he'll 'never regret' it

The umpire who incorrectly awarded England an extra run in the last over of the Cricket World Cup final that led to a Super Over and ultimately the Black Caps' demise has admitted his mistake - but he stands by it.

Kumar Dharmasena admitted in an interview with Sri Lanka's Sunday Times he incorrectly handed England six runs in the chaotic final over of the match.

"I agree that there was a judgmental error when I see it on TV replays now," Dharmasena said.

"But we did not have the luxury of TV replays at the ground and I will never regret the decision I made. Beside, the ICC praised me for the decision I made at that time."

Ben Stokes was given six runs after a throw from Martin Guptill was deflected off the English all-rounder and raced away to the ropes.

However, in the aftermath of the match, it was revealed under Law 19.8 relating to an "overthrow or wilful act of fielder", England should only have been credited five runs.

Dharmasena also defended not going to the third official over the issue because the situation wasn't a dismissal.

"I did consult the leg umpire through the communication system which is heard by all other umpires and the match referee. And, while they cannot check TV replays, they all confirmed that the batsmen have completed the run. This is when I made my decision."

The Sri Lankan umpire said the error spawned from having "too many things on our plate" after Stokes hit the the ball initially.

"We had to watch the batsmen complete the first run, the ball being fielded, how it was handled by the fielder and whether the batsmen completed the second run - and where the throw would come from, the striker's end or non-striker's end.

"In this case, we were all happy that the batsmen had completed the second run because the ball ricocheted off Stokes' bat at the time of him completing the second run. So we assumed that they had crossed each other at the time of fielder releasing the ball."

The ruling left England needing three runs off two balls, which Stokes managed to find.

The rest is history.

Bowler Trent Boult goes back to his mark as umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs off a Ben Stokes deflection (a boundary plus two runs) in the final moments of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo: Graham Morris (Tel: +44(0)7860 202920 Email: sales@cricketpix.com) 14/07/19
Bowler Trent Boult goes back to his mark as umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs off a Ben Stokes deflection (a boundary plus two runs) in the final moments of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Source: Photosport
