Cricket World Cup rematch? NZ Cricket says grudge match 'possible' when England face Black Caps later this year

New Zealand Cricket boss David White says it's "possible" a Cricket World Cup final 'rematch' could be played between the Black Caps and England but it's not a priority.

England will tour New Zealand later this year to play two Tests and five T20s - the first time the two sides will see each other since their rollercoaster final at Lord's.

Radio Sport's D'Arcy Walsegrave asked White if there was a chance of changing one of the scheduled T20s into an ODI to allow for a grudge match between the two sides.

White called the proposition "interesting".

"It's not on the table at the moment," White told Radio Sport. "It's a novel idea. We've agreed to T20s at this stage in preparation for the World Cup in the next 12 months but it's certainly a novel idea."

Martin Guptill is consoled by teammates and opponents. Source: Photosport

Interestingly, England's tour has no real impact on the international landscape with the two Tests playing no part in the new World Test Championship, while the T20s serve as nothing more than practice for next year's T20 World Cup as both nations have already qualified.

White said, as a result, the two boards could make it happen but he remained tight-lipped on whether they'd look for a change.

"These ones actually can be agreed amongst the countries because they're not part of the Test match championship or not part of qualification for the next [T20] Cricket World Cup, that starts in 12 months time.

"So it's possible."