Cricket World Cup diary: NZ's Colin-conundrum as Munro fires against Sri Lanka

CWC Diary Day 3

Ahhhhhhh Colin. Colin, Colin, Colin.

It was always going to happen, wasn't it? As soon as it became obvious the Black Caps were going to roll through Sri Lanka and set up a simple chase, it was just obvious Colin Munro was going to score a half century, finish not out and leave us wondering, maybe he is worth persevering with.

Firstly, what a statement performance from New Zealand. All with Trent Boult, their main strike weapon, only snaring a late wicket. That should come as a relief to Black Caps fans that, even when Boult can't break through until late in the piece, others are still doing the damage.

It is difficult to know just how much of it was the Black Caps being as good as the one-sided rout would suggest, or how much of it was Sri Lanka being as poor as the one-sided rout would suggest. You'd have to think a little bit of both. As I said in the day two diary, the fact Malinga still opens their attack tells us all we need to know.

They really aren't that good. In saying all of that, you can only beat what's in front of you and, frankly, the Black Caps beat them so far into submission it was like that time David Tua fought Shane Cameron (how they came back for round two, I'll never know, but that's another discussion for another diary).

Anyway, back to the Colin Conundrum. I've got a fairly unpopular opinion... stick with him. And I say this for a couple of reasons:

1) He's a confidence player. There's no doubt when Colin Munro is in form and playing with the confidence to take any player on, he's invaluable at the top of the order. We haven't seen this much, or at all, in the past 12-18 months. But that's simply because he's had the confidence sucked out of him. This knock last night, albeit against the aforementioned weak Sri Lankans, will boost that confidence back up. The Black Caps now have the luxury of games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan to continue to boost that confidence and, in my opinion, would be silly not to use it.

2) This, for me is the most important reason why I think Munro needs to open (if he does indeed prove point 1) - the balance of the side is so much better when Nicholls isn't opening. Nicholls has proven himself to be a fine finisher. Someone who can come in and expertly work singles and rotate the strike as well as pick up the run-rate and hit the poor balls to the boundary. He is a much more valuable asset to have him in the middle of the order. I know he used to open for Canterbury, but, for me, sending him to the top of the order has a similar feel to when the All Blacks used Mils Muliaina in the midfield, it just doesn't feel right.

On a completely different note, technology can sometimes be more of a hindrance than a help. Or, maybe more to the point, how that technology is implemented and interpreted can often be questionable at best.

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind Mitchell Santner took that superb, forward diving catch to remove Dimuth Karunaratne. But, our old mate Nigel Llong struck again. I guess, if you slow it down frame, by frame, maybe the ball touched the absolute top of the grass. But, the fact is Santner had his entire hand under the ball, controlled it and, rightfully, claimed the catch. Llong thought otherwise.

Sometimes though, common sense must prevail. Santner couldn't have done any more to take that catch fairly and squarely. Replays showed he definitely got it above the ground. Perhaps, there was a slither of a gap between a couple of his fingers that a blade of grass got through to touch the ball. It shouldn't matter. It's a catch. Play it at full speed, crikey, play it a half speed, it's a catch.

Anyway, it's in the books. So is the Black Caps' dominant performance.