TODAY |

Cricket World Cup diary: Grab your coats and gumboots, it's rain dance time

Guy Heveldt
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Guy Heveldt
Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup Diary Day 14

It’s rain dance time

Dear Diary,

I’m sorry I missed a day. Damn that rain! But please keep raining. Sorry diary, I know you’ll be a bit confused. When it rained for a few straight days earlier this week, I felt deprived of cricket. I felt cheated. Now, I think it’s ok if that rain stays, especially around Trent Bridge.

I’ll say this straight, I think the Black Caps can beat India. I imagine they think they can beat India. In fact, I know they think they can. Rightfully so. So, they’ll be wanting to play.

But, I think a guaranteed point against the tournament favourites is not something you can turn your back on. A chance at two, an underdog’s chance at two would be great, but a guaranteed one, even better.

It looks like that’s the way it will go tonight, which would keep New Zealand at the top of the standings through four games.

Their remaining matches go like this: South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and England.

Again, I genuinely believe on their day they can beat any of those teams. But, if we’re to break it down, their best chances of wins are the next three games, all games that come in very quick succession.

This next week is make or break for the men in black. Win two of three in that period and, with that point from tonight, they’re pretty much assured of a spot in the semi-finals.

Two out of three should be doable, with South Africa struggling to get anything going this tournament, the West Indies fairly well matched with the Kiwis and Pakistan inconsistent that, if you get them on a bad day, you’re a very good chance of beating them convincingly.

So, while to some it may seem a cop out, but a point seems the best option. Let’s all get our dancing shoes on and bless the rains down in Nottingham. At least for another 12 hours anyway.

Beware the awakening Warner

Yip, he’s someone everyone outside of Australia loves to hate. But he’s damn, damn good with a cricket bat.

And David Warner is back in dangerously ominous form.

His century last night to set up their comfortable win over Pakistan looked so easy and dominant, it should send warnings to every other team in the tournament.

When Warner’s off his game, Australia seems nowhere near as lethal.

Obviously one man does not a tournament make, but his ability to score runs with ease last night makes him a devastating prospect. And, if his history is anything to go by, once he’s in form he seems to hold that for an extended period.

That’s not ideal for the Black Caps, who face the Aussies in their blockbuster second-to-last game of the pool stage which, if the aforementioned next week doesn’t go as well as hopes, would determine their semi-final destiny.

Anyway, we can discuss that more as that game approaches.

For now, get your rain jacket on, get outside, dance around and hope for some rain tonight. It’s a point that could prove to be very valuable come the end of this month.

Warner's ton helped Australia hold off Pakistan by 41 runs.
Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Guy Heveldt
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
The All Blacks midfielder has suffered an injury-ravaged 2019, and may head elsewhere after this year.
'Only God knows that’ - Sonny Bill Williams coy on whether he’s about to play final Blues match
2
Steven Adams (12) of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches a replay after being called for fouling Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Steven Adams named in Tall Blacks' 25-man squad for World Cup - 'Ultimately, the decision comes down to him'
3
The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.
‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks
4
Rumours are swirling the off-contract star will move north to the Blues.
Hurricanes coach desperate to retain Beauden Barrett - 'We love him'
5
The Mate Ma'a Tonga and former Warriors five-eighth will join Leeds Rhinos next year.
Mate Ma'a Tonga name strong forward pack for Kiwis Test, but scrambling in the halves
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Umpires Richard Illingworth, right, and Richard Kettleborough inspect the field of play as it continues to rain at the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at the County Ground in Bristol. England, Tuesday June 11, 2019. Bangladesh is scheduled to play Sri Lanka Tuesday but there has not been any play yet, as much of England is suffering from unseasonal downpours. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Bangladesh left disappointed after being forced to share points with Sri Lanka from abandoned World Cup match
Australian opening batsman David Warner

Australians at a loss to explain David Warner striking struggles: 'It might be the conditions'
Adam Zampa bowls against India

Cricket World Cup Diary: Adam Zampa's not a cheat, just a bit silly
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis, left, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock leave the pitch as rain stops play during the World Cup cricket match between South Africa and the West Indies at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Proteas handed World Cup lifeline by washout after top order stumbles to Windies