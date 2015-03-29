TODAY |

Cricket World Cup diary: Gary Stead's call to use Black Caps' best at all times a smart one

Guy Heveldt
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
Black Caps
UK and Europe
Guy Heveldt

Cricket World Cup Diary Day 9

Best > Rest

I was very pleased and relieved to wake up this morning and watch Gary Stead’s press conference and hear him say they expect their players, if fit, to play every match at the Cricket World Cup. Essentially, this means they don’t want to rest and rotate in and out of their match day team.

It doesn’t mean the likes of injured pair Henry Nicholls and Tim Southee won’t come back in when they are fit (which Stead also shed more light on overnight – Nicholls has indeed recovered enough from his hamstring injury to be picked to play Afghanistan overnight, while Southee is still a game away due to his calf problem).

It simply means they want to gather momentum with the team they think is the best XI to take the park. I think I differ to them in the makeup of that XI, but I’ve had my say on that in previous diaries, so I’ll leave that be for now. What I am very satisfied with, is this approach.

2015 proves it

Source: Getty

In New Zealand’s hair-raising run to the 2015 final under Mike Hesson and Brendon McCullum, they took the exact same stance. Play their best team at every opportunity.

They were only forced into one change all tournament and that was through injury. In my mind, there’s no doubt that consistency of having the best XI playing frequently helped them build throughout the six weeks of the event and was a key in getting them to their first ever final.

Let’s be honest, with conditioning and fitness focused on so heavily in this day and age, players have no problem backing up when the games are spaced out as much as they are at the World Cup.

Weather could be more of an issue than Afghanistan

Ground staff work to clear water off the outfield prior to the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol, England, Friday June 7, 2019. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Ground staff work to clear water off the outfield prior to the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Source: Associated Press

Speaking of consistency, momentum and confidence, they should be able to ramp that up further, should a game go ahead in Taunton overnight.

It’s been raining there over the last couple of days and the match against Afghanistan might be hampered by some weather, but a result should still be no problem.

It should also be no problem either for the Black Caps. Look, Afghanistan is an improving team, much better than anyone seems to think and they may push some others, possibly even get a win, during the World Cup.

But I can’t see them beating New Zealand.

These teams have only ever played each other once before in what proved to be a comfortable six-wicket win for the Black Caps when they were trying to boost their net run-rate at the last World Cup. It should be a similar result again in conditions that New Zealand will like.

That would make the Black Caps’ record three-from-three and on a good path towards the semi-finals. And I believe consistency in selecting their best team will give them the best chance of making the final four.

A positive step from Stead and his selection team.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult at Black Caps training Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
Black Caps
UK and Europe
Guy Heveldt
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
2
Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
3
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Eden Hazard's $170 million transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid finalised
4
The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll was conducted as the rugby franchise considers a change in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attacks.
NZR boss says no name change coming for Crusaders in 2020 - but plans in place to address issue in the future
5
Adam Blair, Kodi Nikorima and Karl Lawton are in the driver’s seat.
Warriors' stars disguise themselves as cabbies to find out what unsuspecting fans really think of the team
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Match Umpire Chris Gaffaney calls a halt to play as rain falls during the ICC Champions trophy cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval in London on June 5, 2017 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

'Atrocious' and 'frustrating' - Windies slam Kiwi umpire for 'dodgy' calls in World Cup loss to Aussies

From loss to liberation: Germany's evolving post-WWII attitude
00:15
Steve Smith had to settle for 73 runs after Sheldon Cottrell's impressive efforts on the ropes.

Steve Smith's innings cut short by juggling catch on the boundary in Aussies' World Cup win over Windies
02:05
Tom Rice, of San Diego, jumped into roughly the same area he landed in on D-Day.

'Woo-hoo!' At 97, D-Day veteran parachutes into Normandy