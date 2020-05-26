Cricket Wellington waive fees to help clubs through Covid-19 pandemic

Cricket Wellington have waived affiliation fees for all of its clubs to the tune of almost $200,000, helping the grassroots level survive Covid-19.

Affiliation fees are paid by clubs in order to be classed under the organisation, in this case Wellington's clubs being associated with Cricket Wellington itself.

"We've been able to tap into some of our reserves we've had over the past couple of years," Cricket Wellington General Manager Liz Green said.

"Clubs are wanting action, and hopefully we've provided that financial stability."

Clubs like Porirua City Juniors saw last season's fees make up around 30 per cent of their outgoings - money that can now be targeted elsewhere.