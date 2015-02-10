TODAY |

Cricket Wellington investigating alleged racial abuse in premier game

Source: 

Cricket Wellington have launched an investigation into a racial abuse incident after a premier club match was abandoned over the weekend.

The match between Victoria University and Naenae was abandoned after the University players refused to resume play after a break at Naenae Park after one of their batsmen was abused by a Naenae player when he was dismissed.

Cricket Wellington chief executive Cam Mitchell confirmed it had been made aware of "of a serious incident of racism" in a club match at the weekend.

"CW takes incidents of racism and discrimination extremely seriously and has begun a thorough investigation into the incident and will release the results of the investigation in due course," he said.

It's the second complaint of racial abuse in cricket in the past week.

The Hawke's Bay Cricket Association is also investigating a complaint involving racist, homophohic and sexist slurs during a secondary schools' match in Hastings last week.

rnz.co.nz

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Whites captain Winston Reid linked to Liverpool move - report
2
‘Idiot’ trespasser runs onto track at Wellington Cup, narrowly avoids disaster
3
Phoenix snap winless streak after late goal leads to A-League victory over Mariners
4
BBL semi-final ends in controversial fashion as bowler denies batsman shot at century
5
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's exit from Warriors confirmed with star swapping codes for All Blacks 'dream'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Matthew Wade dropped from Aussie Test side to join T20 squad for New Zealand tour

Black Cap Adam Milne thriving in Big Bash after 16-months away from cricket
01:36

Independent commissioner to investigate alleged racial abuse at schoolboy cricket match in Hawke's Bay
00:57

Black Caps 'really excited' for return to Lord's, after England confirm June Test series