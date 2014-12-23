TODAY |

Cricket Wellington ban club player for rest of season for racial abuse of opponent

Cricket Wellington has suspended a club cricketer for the remainder of the season for racially abusing an opponent in a recent match.

The Hazlett Trophy match between Victoria University and Naenae on Saturday was abandoned after university players refused to continue play because one of their batsmen were abused by an opponent after being dismissed.

Cricket Wellington confirmed soon after they had launched an investigation into the matter and this morning handed out their punishment, opting not to name the player they banned for nine weeks.

"Racism and any other discriminatory behaviour does not align with Cricket Wellington's values or the values of cricket in New Zealand,” Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell said.

“We hope that this incident sends a message to all participants that it will not be tolerated at any level of our game."

Independent commissioner to investigate alleged racial abuse at schoolboy cricket match in Hawke's Bay

It's the second complaint of racial abuse in cricket in the past week, with The Hawke's Bay Cricket Association also investigating a complaint involving racist, homophohic and sexist slurs during a secondary schools' match in Hastings last week.

