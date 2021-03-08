TODAY |

Cricket umpire embarking on Picton to Bluff trip on an e-scooter

Source:  1 NEWS

As a cricket umpire, Eugene Sanders, is used to spending time on his feet. But attempting to do a New Zealand first, and e-scooter 1400 kilometres from Picton to Bluff is a whole new ball game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eugene Sanders aims to raise awareness around kidney disease with his epic journey. Source: 1 Sport

But it’s his “why” that’ll keep him going. He’s doing it to raise awareness for kidney disease after a diagnosis left his family and colleagues in shock.

“I was playing cricket one Saturday, woke up on the Sunday and detected blood in my urine and pain in my flanks ... being a typical bloke, I just thought I’d overdone it with the bowling,” Sanders said.

But a trip to the doctor, egged on by his wife, revealed he had Polycystic kidney disease.

He’s had his fair share of health battles since, and through it all has continued his role at Canterbury Cricket as the match officials and operations co-ordinator, a key role in the organisation.

“He’s the person that’s first here and last to leave at the end of the day and he does a lot of that behind the scenes stuff, where as players, we turn up and it’s there,” said Canterbury and Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls.

So to show their gratitude and throw their support behind Eugene’s campaign, the full squad got tested before training.

One in 10 Kiwis will have kidney disease, and 90% won’t know until it’s advanced.

As for Eugene, at just 48 years old, his kidney’s functioning at 28%. To put that into context, at 15% it’d be considered kidney failure.

“The next step is to visit a kidney transplant co-ordinator because inevitably that’s where we’ll get too, and I’ve been told in the next couple of years,” said Eugene.

But despite the uncertainty, one thing’s for certain, he’s determined to make a difference while he still can.
 

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:49
Eugene Bareman reflects on Israel Adesanya's loss, stands by call to not put on weight
2
'This s*** is out of control' — UFC's own boss slams judges after Israel Adesnya's loss on points
3
Golf powerhouse Bryson DeChambeau wins PGA event after smashing 344m drive over lake in final round
4
America's Cup preview: Rod Davis reveals likely game plans for Luna Rossa, Team NZ
5
Auckland golf course shutters after close contact of Covid-19 case played there yesterday
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:25

Tactical changes pay off as Black Caps clinch series win over Australia
00:35

Guptill sends ball into orbit as New Zealand hunt down Australian target
00:26

India thump England to set up clash with New Zealand for World Test Championship
01:40

Spin shake-up may be required to spur Black Caps to victory in series decider