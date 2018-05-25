 

Cricket South Africa official keeps job after posing with fans wearing SBW masks

Cricket South Africa's executive Clive Eksteen has returned to work after posing with fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks during Australia's controversial tour in March.

Eksteen was stood down from his commercial and marketing job at CSA after he was photographed with fans having a dig at former Australian vice-captain David Warner's wife Candice.

The tour was remembered for all the wrong reasons after Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitted to tampering with the ball at Newlands with the three Aussie players handed suspensions.

The CSA official Eksteen posed with colleague Altaaf Kazi alongside spectators wearing Williams masks during the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Fans wore the masks to make fun of Warner, whose wife was caught in a toilet tryst in 2007 with Williams who was playing rugby league in the NRL for the Canterbury Bulldogs at the time.

The incident happened before Candice met Warner.

Kazi resigned from his job at CSA and now works for Tourism South Africa.

CSA's acting chief executive Thabang Moroe told Stuff that Eksteen is an important member of CSA.

"Clive was allowed to keep his job because, after the disciplinary hearing was conducted, the decision taken between the two parties was in line with the Labour Relations Act of South Africa," said Moroe.

"Clive was allowed to come back to his job after the investigation and disciplinary (hearing) was conducted. Clive is a very valuable member of Cricket South Africa as far as senior management is concerned, so it's on those basis that Clive is still here."

