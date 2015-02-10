Cricket South Africa boss suspended on allegations of misconduct

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe has been suspended following allegations of misconduct.



The CSA, which placed Moroe on what it termed a "precautionary suspension", had been grappling with operational shortcomings and a possible players' strike ahead of a home series against England.



The decision follows reports from the board's social and ethics committee and the audit and risk committee "related to possible failure of controls in the organisation", the CSA said on Friday in a statement.

