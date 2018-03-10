Cricket South Africa apologies for Sonny Bill Williams masks

 

An apologetic Cricket South Africa (CSA) is in damage control over a photograph showing two of its officials posing with fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks in Port Elizabeth.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Source: Twitter/Dan Nicholl

An image emerged yesterday of Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi grinning with three supporters, who donned the masks in an oafish attempt to taunt David Warner during the second Test.

Eksteen is CSA's head of commercial and marketing, while Kazi is the body's head of communications.

CSA is probing the matter. Both officials are under investigation for associating themselves with the unsavoury attempt to embarrass Warner and wife Candice, who had attended day one at St George's Park with the couple's two children.

"On behalf of CSA, I extend my sincere apologies to the board of Cricket Australia (CA), its officials, team management, players and their families," CSA president Chris Nenzani said in a statement.

Candice had a tryst more than 10 years ago with Williams.

"CSA does not associate itself with these actions and urges all Protea supporters from refraining from being involved in distasteful or unwelcome actions that may impact the image of the sport and its supporters," the sporting body said.

It was a remark from Quinton de Kock during the first Test about Warner's wife that ignited a fit of rage, with the vice-captain later dubbing that comment "vile and disgusting".

Cricket Australia is understood to be furious with the conduct of Eksteen and Kazi, stunned that officials would be OK with the low-brow actions of supporters.

The masks were banned initially by venue security, but CSA overruled that order on Friday. The masks have since been banned again.

