Cricket NZ takes another step away from Eden Park with only three matches scheduled this summer

Kiwi cricket fans have been given a rare opportunity to catch the Black Caps and White Ferns in action on the same day thanks to a trio of Twenty20 double-headers against India this summer.

The initiative was announced as part of today's 2018-19 summer schedule release by New Zealand Cricket and will let fans see both national sides in action on the same day in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton.

The men's and women's teams will also play ODIs over consecutive days in Napier, Mt Maunganui and Hamilton.

NZC chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said the schedule was "rich in content, would bring some of the world’s best players to New Zealand, and ensured a healthy geographical spread".

"We think it’s another strong schedule in which we’ve continued the philosophy of taking international cricket to some of our most popular boutique grounds over the school holiday period," Crummy said.

"It’s exciting to have the India men’s and women’s team here. The men are currently ranked No.2 in ODIs and T20s – and the women arrive as ICC Cricket World Cup finalists.

"It’s also healthy to be driving greater exposure and appeal in the women’s game."

The Black Caps will host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh either side of the India series with two Tests against Sri Lanka in December (including a Boxing Day Test in Christchurch) and a three-Test series against Bangladesh in March with multiple T20s and ODIs planned as well.

Sri Lanka will also contest three ODIs and a stand-alone T20 at Eden Park - only one of three games the Auckland venue has been given for the entire summer.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs as well as three Tests in Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.

NZC had hoped to make the first Test of the Black Caps' three-Test series against Bangladesh at Seddon Park a day-nighter but were unable to come to an agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

New Zealand Cricket international schedule 2018-19 Summer (*double headers)



Black Caps v Sri Lanka

Dec 15-19: First Test, Basin Reserve

Dec 26-30: Second Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Jan 3: First ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga

Jan 5: Second ODI, Bay Oval

Jan 8: Third ODI, Nelson

Jan 11: First T20: Eden Park

Black Caps v India

Jan 23: First ODI, Napier

Jan 26: Second ODI, Bay Oval

Jan 28: Third ODI, Bay Oval

Jan 31: Fourth ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

Feb 3: Fifth ODI, Wellington

Feb 6: First T20, Wellington*

Feb 8: Second T20, Eden Park*

Feb 10: Third T20, Seddon Park*

White Ferns v India:

Jan 24: First ODI, Napier

Jan 29: Second ODI, Bay Oval

Feb 1: Third ODI, Seddon Park

Feb 6: First T20, Wellington*

Feb 8: Second T20, Eden Park*

Feb 10: Third T20, Seddon Park*

Black Caps v Bangladesh: