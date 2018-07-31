Cricket NZ takes another step away from Eden Park with only three matches scheduled this summer

New Zealand Cricket's upcoming summer schedule has thrown up more questions around the future of Eden Park.
The summer will feature historic men's and women's double headers, a Boxing Day Test and a return to Napier's McLean Park but the Auckland venue will only host 120 overs of cricket.
NZ Cricket chief operating officer Anthony Crummy says it’s just how things panned out.
"We all would've wanted to play more cricket, more of the India tour at Eden Park, but unfortunately we can't," he said.
"We've got some restrictions around how late they can go."
The ground is essentially unusable because India's bosses and broadcasters want matches to start later in the day, which sees it clash with resource consent Crummy said.
"We managed to get an agreement with our broadcast partner Star Sports out of India that we could bring one game forward to a 7pm start but ultimately that was all we could accommodate."
As a result, Auckland gets just three T20s - a Black Caps match against Sri Lank and a double header which also features the White Ferns against India.
It will be the fewest internationals at Eden Park since before the World Cup in 2015.
It's a blow to the suburban ground which has copped criticism from all quarters in recent times for its short boundaries.
Eden Park boss Nick Sautner said in a statement they're working with New Zealand Cricket to bring more games to the venue but 1 NEWS understands the governing body is desperate to get out - and a move to Western Springs can't come soon enough.
Western Springs is the proposed future home of cricket in Auckland once the council has finalised its stadium plan.