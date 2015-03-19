TODAY |

Cricket great Kumar Sangakkara questioned by police after claim Sri Lanka 'sold' 2011 World Cup final

Source:  Associated Press

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara was questioned by police for hours overnight after a former sports minister claimed the national team deliberately lost the 2011 Cricket World Cup final to India.

Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka Source: Getty

Sangakkara, captain of the 2011 side, was the third high-profile official or player to be questioned over the past week, beside 2011 chief selector Aravinda de Silva and opening batsman Upul Tharanga.

Mahindadananda Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, told a local television channel last month that Sri Lanka “sold” the final. He didn't offer proof in the report.

Sangakkara said he gave a statement to police to fulfil his responsibility to the game, and the truth or untruth of Aluthgamage's allegations will be known soon.

In the final in Mumbai, Sri Lanka made 274-6 in 50 overs and India won by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Sangakkara resigned as captain saying he would be too old to play the next World Cup.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Beauden Barrett confirms Blues departure for lucrative one-year deal in Japan - 'It made sense to go next year'
2
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
3
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
4
Exclusive: Warriors owner opens up on Kearney sacking and club's woes
5
Recruitment manager at Warriors hails new Fijian signing as ‘one of the best athletes I’ve come across’
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Pakistan arriving in England for cricket tour - without any scheduled games

Cricket's MCC appoint first female president in former England captain Clare Connor

Pakistan have seven players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of England tour

Black Caps' tour of Bangladesh postponed due to Covid-19