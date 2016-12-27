Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas recovering after hospital release

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas has been told to rest at home and skip the second day of the Boxing Day Test after being released from hospital overnight.



Channel Nine presenter Mark Nicholas Source: Photosport

Nicholas was taken to hospital from the MCG yesterday after complaining of abdominal pain.



Released late last night, he reportedly wanted to return to work for the resumption of play in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan, but was told by his employers to have a day's rest.



Fellow commentator Michael Slater sent Nicholas a friendly message before play.



"Do something different and have a day on the couch and enjoy the cricket and we'll see you here tomorrow," said Slater.

