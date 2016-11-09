TODAY |

Cricket Australia weighing up charity match for bushfire crisis fundraiser

Source:  AAP

Cricket Australia are reportedly considering organising a special match to aid the victims of the bushfire crisis.

Shane Warne and Michael Clarke. Source: Photosport

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia will confirm a match as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League final in February.

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting have been mentioned as possible participants while Australia cricket coach Justin Langer said he would play if asked in a game that would involved past and current players.

Warne is already among a host of local and global sporting stars to join the bushfire fundraising drive, putting his prized baggy green up for auction.

The latest bid for the treasured piece of memorabilia stands at $375,000 before Friday's deadline.

Cricket
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Ross Taylor in tears as he explains how Martin Crowe instilled belief he could one day be NZ's highest Test run scorer
2
Extraordinary scenes as Stefanos Tsitsipas destroys racquet, injures dad, gets told off by mum in loss to Nick Kyrgios
3
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
4
Michael Fatialofa's neck surgery successful, but remains in 'serious condition'
5
NBA star Joel Embiid dislocates finger after getting tangled up with Steven Adams in 76ers win over OKC
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Hawke's Bay couple 'woken by violent shaking' as 6.4 earthquake rattles Puerto Rico

'Five-day cricket should always be around' - Ben Stokes urges no change to Test format

Sir Elton John pledges $1 million to Australian bushfires
00:14

Brother gets brother as Mitch Marsh claims Big Bash family bragging rights