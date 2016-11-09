Cricket Australia weighing up charity match for bushfire crisis fundraiser

Cricket Australia are reportedly considering organising a special match to aid the victims of the bushfire crisis.

Shane Warne and Michael Clarke. Source: Photosport

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia will confirm a match as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League final in February.



Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting have been mentioned as possible participants while Australia cricket coach Justin Langer said he would play if asked in a game that would involved past and current players.



Warne is already among a host of local and global sporting stars to join the bushfire fundraising drive, putting his prized baggy green up for auction.

