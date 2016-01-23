 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Cricket Australia mull idea of Christmas day Big Bash game

share

Source:

AAP

Cricket fans are unlikely to be treated to a Big Bash match on Christmas Day next season but that doesn't mean the festive fixture is off the table entirely.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars bats during the Big Bash League Semi Final match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 22, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Kevin Pietersen of the Melbourne Stars bats during the Big Bash League semi-final match between the Melbourne Stars and the Perth Scorchers at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Source: Getty

BBL organisers are keen to explore the possibility of scheduling a December 25 match in what would be a new frontier for Australian sport.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland says while next year's BBL fixtures are unlikely to include a Christmas Day match, the idea still has merit.

"I'm not sure we'll be ready for it (next year)," he told ABC Grandstand today.

"I think there is a growing sentiment that it is a possibility. We need to think about the right venue for it and we also need to consult widely.

"I think it is an opportunity, and it'll be a good thing for the game and for cricket fans around the country."

Christmas Day fixtures have long captured huge audiences in the United States, with five NBA games and two NFL matches played this year.

Sutherland said there was some hesitance to ask players to be away from their families but added that many cricketers already had to travel during the Christmas period.

Retired Sydney Thunder captain and Australian great Mike Hussey, who's now the BBL franchise's director of cricket, this month said he was open to the idea but it could be a hard sell to players.

"Obviously a very traditional day ... and the players love getting home to their families, particularly the older ones who have kids," Hussey told Fox Sports.

"But certainly from a public and spectators' point of view, I think it'd be great to finish Christmas lunch and turn the TV on in the evening and watch a great game of Big Bash."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The superstar duo were at it again for the Thunder, and were too much for the Heat to handle

Video: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine to see OKC obliterate Miami


00:09
2
On his trip to the Wairere Falls, the All Blacks winger managed a quick workout with his beloved pooch.

Video: Waisake Naholo endures punishing staircase climb carrying his dog Mosko

3
Channel Nine presenter Mark Nicholas

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised again

00:13
4
LaMelo Ball casually pointed at the half court line, before coolly slotting a three-pointer for Chino Hills in California.

Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

5
Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan on the third day of their second cricket test in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

01:31
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Video: 'You hold the key to unlock our torture' - family of murdered Upper Hutt woman plea for help in catching killers

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

00:51
'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'

'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

05:35
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Extended video: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland

The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

03:25
David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael – it was a turbulent year for the world’s superstars.

Year in Review: The world says goodbye to many famous faces

David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael. We look back on those we lost in 2016.

01:06
People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

'A hand written note would be posted through his door inviting him to their event' - how locals got to know George Michael

People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ