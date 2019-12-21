Cricket Australia have bushfire smoke plan in place for Black Caps' Sydney Test

Cricket Australia is preparing for smoke from bushfires to impact play during Sydney's New Year's Test match between Australia and New Zealand.

On Saturday a Big Bash League fixture in Canberra was abandoned because of poor air quality.

Reduced visibility on the field, caused by smoke from the bushfires currently ravaging parts of NSW, is the primary issue that could put players and umpires at risk of injury at the January 3-7 Test.

Spectators could also face health risks.

But if smoke does interrupt the match, CA head of operations Peter Roach said ICC regulations would allow officials to work around the issue, effectively treating it like a rain delay.

"It's a growing issue that we're seeing around the country, certainly Sydney and Canberra mainly," Roach said.

"Like rain, the rules are in place to add time, to suspend play.

"But what we're finding is it comes in quick but also goes quick.

"It's unlikely we believe it'll be there for a full day.

"We might see some challenges across that day, but we'll play it like rain or adverse weather. Time can be added on."

Only four more balls were required for a result to be lodged in the Sydney Thunder-Adelaide Strikers BBL match at Manuka Oval when play was brought to a halt.

Smoke quickly engulfed the ground, dramatically reducing visibility.

Roach approved of the match officials' decision to call it off.

"We've got a lot of data from the weather bureaus to say when things get dangerous, but what we're seeing is the visibility seems to be the most obvious thing," Roach said.

"I think we have concern when the smoke's around, definitely, because it is a challenge on those two metrics."

Strikers fast bowler Peter Siddle sent down two overs before play stopped in the abandoned BBL match.

He was later treated for smoke inhalation.

The veteran quick has since joined Australia's squad as cover for the injured Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test and said he felt no lingering effects from the smoke.

"If you sit next to a campfire, just imagine that, that's what it felt like out on the field," Siddle said.

"I'm feeling alright.