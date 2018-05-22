TODAY |

Covid-19 'apprehension' for Kane Williamson ahead of IPL season start

Source:  Associated Press

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has acknowledged feeling apprehensive about Covid-19 as he prepares to join Sunrisers Hyderabad for the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

Kane Williamson plays a shot for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Source: Getty

Williamson, who leaves for the tournament on Thursday, said players will have to be “extremely vigilant and disciplined” in observing protocols designed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Two players and 11 support staff of the Chennai Super Kings have already tested positive for Covid-19 and Williamson said he hopes measures already in place will avoid further transmission.

“That’s part of the reason why they made every team stay at a different hotel,” Williamson told Radio New Zealand. “But obviously that’s bad news. You don’t want to hear anybody has Covid.

“I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic so hopefully through another lockdown period they can come through and will be okay.”

The IPL is due to start on September 19 and Williamson is one of six New Zealanders who will play in the Twnety20 tournament.

“Obviously there’s a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time,” Williamson said. “Now it’s two days out you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined.”

