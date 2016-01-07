 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Corey Anderson, Glenn Phillips added to Black Caps' T20 squad for Pakistan series

1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps

Corey Anderson and Glenn Phillips have been selected as additions to the Black Caps' T20 squad to play against Pakistan at the end of the month.

The pair will play the remaining one-dayers for New Zealand A against Pakistan A in Dubai this week before joining the main unit as part of a 13-man squad.

Selector Garvin Larsen said both Anderson and Phillips were rewarded spots for their strong NZ A performances in the recent T20 series.

"Corey and Glenn are in good form and have performed well in the local conditions over the past couple of weeks," Larsen said.

"They obviously bring plenty of firepower, but their versatility will also give the squad the desired balance.

"Despite Martin Guptill being ruled out, we’ve decided to name just two rather than three additional players, taking the squad to 13.

"We’re confident that, with the As on the ground over there, we have adequate cover."

Anderson admitted he was excited to get the call having last played for the Black Caps in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

"It’s obviously been a long road back and after the surgery there were some long tedious days," he said.

"But this is what the rehab is for and to be picked again is a great feeling."

Larsen said returning to the international scene was an important step for the talented 27-year-old all-rounder.

"Corey’s had a really good winter playing in the UK and training back at home, and has shown on the New Zealand A tour he’s more than ready for the rigours of international cricket."

BLACKCAPS T20 Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 13: Corey Anderson of New Zealand bats during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Seddon Park on March 13, 2015 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
New Zealand's Corey Anderson. Source: Getty
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wallabies fly half Quade Cooper is tackled by All Blacks forward Brad Thorn in their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Auckland.
'Sometimes you're forced out' - unwanted Quade Cooper fires shots at Brad Thorn
2
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
3
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
4
Fans and supporters. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
NRL investigating after staffer accused of directing racist comment at dancing fan during Mate Ma'a Tonga match
5
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:29
The Northern Districts bowled Otago all out in the first innings for 108 runs in Mount Maunganui.

Watch: Kane Williamson, four Black Caps ND teammates combine for 1 run - then Trent Boult performs a miracle

'See what comes up next year' - disgraced Australian coach eyes return to cricket
00:41
Four years since making the wider training squad, Fletcher will finally play against the Auckland Aces at the Basin Reserve.

A long time coming – Wellington Firebirds batsman finally gets his shot
Cameron Bancroft of Australia talks to the umpire on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Banned Aussie batsman Cameron Bancroft falters in first game on home soil since ball-tampering scandal