Corey Anderson, Glenn Phillips added to Black Caps' T20 squad for Pakistan series

Corey Anderson and Glenn Phillips have been selected as additions to the Black Caps' T20 squad to play against Pakistan at the end of the month.

The pair will play the remaining one-dayers for New Zealand A against Pakistan A in Dubai this week before joining the main unit as part of a 13-man squad.

Selector Garvin Larsen said both Anderson and Phillips were rewarded spots for their strong NZ A performances in the recent T20 series.

"Corey and Glenn are in good form and have performed well in the local conditions over the past couple of weeks," Larsen said.

"They obviously bring plenty of firepower, but their versatility will also give the squad the desired balance.

"Despite Martin Guptill being ruled out, we’ve decided to name just two rather than three additional players, taking the squad to 13.

"We’re confident that, with the As on the ground over there, we have adequate cover."

Anderson admitted he was excited to get the call having last played for the Black Caps in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

"It’s obviously been a long road back and after the surgery there were some long tedious days," he said.

"But this is what the rehab is for and to be picked again is a great feeling."

Larsen said returning to the international scene was an important step for the talented 27-year-old all-rounder.

"Corey’s had a really good winter playing in the UK and training back at home, and has shown on the New Zealand A tour he’s more than ready for the rigours of international cricket."

BLACKCAPS T20 Squad