Conway headlines new-look Black Caps squad for Bangladesh series

With regular captain Williamson ruled out with an elbow injury, Tom Latham will lead the side and keep wickets.



The remainder of the 13-man squad has a settled look, with Mitchell nabbing the third all-rounder’s spot alongside Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner, who is also the specialist spinner.



Martin Guptill has been passed fit and is set to open the batting with Henry Nicholls after the pair’s strong series against India in February last year.



Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson will vie for the pace-bowling positions.



Selector Gavin Larsen said it was exciting to get the one-day side back together.



“It’s certainly been a while since we’ve played ODI cricket, with just four games since the 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign,” Larsen noted.



“We’re now in a new World Cup cycle and our attention has turned to building towards the 2023 tournament in India.



“This series is a great opportunity to begin laying those foundations and formulating the type of team and game-plan we think can continue our impressive run in this format.



“Devon, Will and Daryl are quality players and have enjoyed impressive seasons so far, and we’re looking forward to giving them further opportunities to develop their game at this level.



“Whilst it’s disappointing to lose a player of Kane’s class, Tom has proven experience in taking the reins and I know he’s excited to lead the side."



Black Caps ODI squad v Bangladesh: