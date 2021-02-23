Conway headlines new-look Black Caps squad for Bangladesh series

Devon Conway has been given the opportunity to fill the void of Kane Williamson's absence for the Black Caps' upcoming one-day series against Bangladesh.
The Wellington batsman is one of three new faces in the squad, alongside Canterbury all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and Central Districts batsman Will Young.
Conway has starred for the Black Caps T20 side this summer and will now have the opportunity to translate that form into the one-day format.
With regular captain Williamson ruled out with an elbow injury, Tom Latham will lead the side and keep wickets.
The remainder of the 13-man squad has a settled look, with Mitchell nabbing the third all-rounder’s spot alongside Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner, who is also the specialist spinner.
Martin Guptill has been passed fit and is set to open the batting with Henry Nicholls after the pair’s strong series against India in February last year.
Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson will vie for the pace-bowling positions.
Selector Gavin Larsen said it was exciting to get the one-day side back together.
“It’s certainly been a while since we’ve played ODI cricket, with just four games since the 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign,” Larsen noted.
“We’re now in a new World Cup cycle and our attention has turned to building towards the 2023 tournament in India.
“This series is a great opportunity to begin laying those foundations and formulating the type of team and game-plan we think can continue our impressive run in this format.
“Devon, Will and Daryl are quality players and have enjoyed impressive seasons so far, and we’re looking forward to giving them further opportunities to develop their game at this level.
“Whilst it’s disappointing to lose a player of Kane’s class, Tom has proven experience in taking the reins and I know he’s excited to lead the side."
Black Caps ODI squad v Bangladesh:
Trent Boult
Devon Conway
Martin Guptill
Matt Henry
Kyle Jamieson
Tom Latham (c) (wk)
Daryl Mitchell
Jimmy Neesham
Henry Nicholls
Mitchell Santner
Tim Southee
Ross Taylor
Will Young