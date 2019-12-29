'Constitution of a lemonade sandwich' - Black Caps ridiculed by Aussie press after Boxing Day hiding

The Black Caps' limp showing so far in Australia has earned harsh criticism from Australia's sporting scribes, with the tourists' series surrendering performance at the MCG coming in for some brutal reviews.

NZ opening batsman Tom Blundell heads back to the dressing room on Day 2 of the second Test match. Source: Photosport

After winning the toss and bizarrely choosing to bowl on Boxing Day, Kane Williamson's side were played off the park in Melbourne, eventually falling to a 247-run defeat inside four days.

Coupled with a 296-run thrashing in Perth earlier this month, the Black Caps will head to Sydney for the New Year Test match with nothing to play for, out to avoid a series whitewash.

Having arrived on Australian soil as the world's second ranked Test side, the Black Caps' performances have resembled anything but that, as Fox Sports' Luke McIlveen writes.

"Tell us again bro, who decided this rabble was the second best side in Test cricket?" he says.

"We gave them the benefit of the doubt in Perth. It was damn hot. They were coming off a gruelling series against England (they outrank them, too) at home. They were nice guys and it was coming up to Christmas.

"But this was the Test the Kiwis had to deliver – and they showed all the constitution of a lemonade sandwich.

"So now we head to Sydney for another dead rubber at Australia's most sacred cricket ground.

"The Kiwis haven't looked top 5 this series, let alone second. They need to find some gears to avoid going home in disgrace because, frankly, they've been shut."