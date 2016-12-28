 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Concussed Aussie Matt Renshaw pulled out of SCG Test

share

Source:

AAP

Young Australian opener Matt Renshaw will play no further part in the SCG Test, having been diagnosed with concussion after two hits to the helmet.

Renshaw was hit on the grille when batting on day one of the third Test against Pakistan then struck on the top of the helmet while fielding at short leg on day three.

2016-12-28T00:00:00.000+13:00

Australian batsman Matt Renshaw.

Source: Photosport

On both occasions, team doctor Peter Brukner assessed Renshaw and gave him the OK to stay on the field.

However, Renshaw left the field during Thursday's final session complaining of a headache.

The 20-year-old, who scored his maiden ton after recovering from Tuesday's bouncer blow, was withdrawn from the match on the morning of day four by Brukner.

"He rested in the dressing room (on Thursday) and then, when we returned to the hotel, we performed concussion tests and his cognitive, balance, co-ordination and reaction times were all within normal limits," Brukner said.

"However, on Friday morning he was still symptomatic and so we have taken the decision to withdraw him from the match as he is suffering from concussion.

"We will continue to monitor him over the coming days and work with him to produce a gradual return to play."

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade has recovered from a stomach bug and is expected to take the gloves today after Peter Handscomb filled in on Thursday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

00:27
2
Commentators suggested Brendon McCullum bat out the rest of the game with just his handle after he was punishing the Perth bowlers.

Watch: 'To be fair to the bowlers he should bat with a handle from now on' – McCullum breaks bat during Big Bash

3
The Rio 2016 Olympic Sailing Competition features 380 athletes from 66 nations, in 274 boats racing across ten Olympic disciplines. Racing runs from Monday 8 August through to Thursday 18 August 2016 with 217 male and 163 female sailors racing out of Marina da Gloria in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sailing made its Olympic debut in 1900 and has been a mainstay at every Olympic Games since 1908. For more information or requests please contact Daniel Smith at World Sailing on marketing@sailing.org or phone +44 (0) 7771 542 131.

Kiwi sailor Polly Powrie retires from Olympic yachting

00:27
4
The former Chiefs and Hawke's Bay prop answered curly questions posed by Racing 92 fans

Watch: Former Chiefs powerhouse Ben Tameifuna reveals his funny side as he answers quick fire questions for French club

5
DAYTON, OH - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Dillard #1 of the Dayton Flyers shoots the ball against the Murray State Racers during the game at University of Dayton Arena on December 22, 2012 in Dayton, Ohio. The Flyers won 77-68. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Breakers set to announce new import - reports

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Serious safety concerns' over using inflatable loungers in water

An Australian mum has warned that a lounger "engulfed" her daughter after the lining split.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ