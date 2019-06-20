TODAY |

'Composure and class' - Cricketing world runs out of superlatives for Kane Williamson

The cricketing world are unloading one superlative after another towards Black Caps captain Kane Williamson following his second successive triple figure score at the Cricket World Cup in England.

After guiding New Zealand to victory against South Africa with an unbeaten 106 in Birmingham, Williamson last night went even better, belting a career-best 148 to help the Black Caps recover from early wobbles against the West Indies in Manchester.

Williamson's runs proved vital, the Black Caps registering a five-run win to all but seal their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Now working as a commentator, Williamson's predecessor Brendon McCullum spoke highly of the Black Caps' skipper, taking to Twitter in saying:

Captain's Jason Holder and Kane Williamson. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England, UK. Saturday 22 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
West Indies captain Jason Holder congratulates Kane Williamson on his century. Source: Photosport

"Boys going super so far and finding a way. Kane has been really impressive with bat in hand and equally is doing a fab job at the helm," McCullum wrote.

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Mike Atherton were two more joining the chorus of Williamson's praise, saying:

"Kane Williamson is a genius ... !! His last 2 one day innings are right up there with the best," Vaughan wrote.

"Gem of a player, Kane Williamson. Composure and class," said Atherton after Williamson's man-of-the-match performance against South Africa.

BBC pundit Pat Murphy perhaps put it best though, labelling Williamson as "the Postman. He delivers. With no fuss."

Williamson and the Black Caps will next be in action against Pakistan, travelling back to Birmingham's Edgbaston - the scene of the famous win over South Africa.

Kane Williamson batting. New Zealand Blackcaps v South Africa. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Birmingham. England, UK. Wednesday 19 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kane Williamson bats against South Africa in the 2019 CWC, Source: Photosport
