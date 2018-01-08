 

Commentator drenched in champagne after entering victorious Ashes winning Aussie team's dressing room

Former Australian captain and Channel Nine commentator Mark Taylor made a grave mistake entering the Aussie changing room after their 4-0 Ashes series win in Sydney today - soaked in champagne after being caught up in the celebrations.

Mark Taylor got a bit too close to the action after Australia's 4-0 series win over England.
Source: SKY

In the changing rooms after Australia sealed the fifth and final Test by an innings an 123 runs at the SCG, Taylor was stumbled upon by Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, who quickly covered him celebratory champagne.

To his credit, Taylor took it all with a smile, even joking that the players had wrecked a TV screen behind them.

